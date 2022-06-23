This is all COLLAPSING and they're making it worse | Redacted with Clayton Morris
President Biden keeps trying to spin the inflation as Putin&apos;s Price Hike as he rolls out a ridiculous gas tax holiday.

The New York Times now admits Russian sanctions are a failure.

And now they&apos;re saying Unions are Putin&apos;s fault.