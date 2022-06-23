This is all COLLAPSING and they're making it worse | Redacted with Clayton Morris

President Biden keeps trying to spin the inflation as Putin's Price Hike as he rolls out a ridiculous gas tax holiday.
The New York Times now admits Russian sanctions are a failure.
And now they're saying Unions are Putin's fault.
The European Union is fast-tracking membership for the most corrupt country in Europe, Ukraine. Ethiopia's violence is out..
Massive food shortages are coming and we've got world leaders who don't care about you they care about power and..