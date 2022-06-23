Germany Declares a Natural Gas Crisis as Russia Cuts Supply to Europe

Germany Declares a Natural Gas Crisis , as Russia Cuts Supply to Europe.

German Economy Minister Robert Habeck declared the crisis on June 23.

Gas is from now on in short supply in Germany, Robert Habeck, Economy Minister of Germany, via CNN.

Even if you don’t feel it yet: We are in a gas crisis, Robert Habeck, Economy Minister of Germany, via CNN.

Germany is now in its second phase of a three-stage program to mitigate the effects of the gas crisis.

This means the nation is closer than ever to rationing natural gas supplies.

The effect of rationing would likely cause severe damage to the nation's manufacturing which is central to the German economy.

Germany's economy is the largest in the EU.

The EU climate policy chief stated that 12 EU nations have been affected by gas supply limits imposed by Russia.

Russia has weaponized energy, and we have seen further gas disruptions announced in recent days.

, Frans Timmermans, EU Climate Policy Chief, via CNN.

All this is part of Russia’s strategy to undermine our unity, Frans Timmermans, EU Climate Policy Chief, via CNN.

So the risk of full gas disruption is now more real than ever before, Frans Timmermans, EU Climate Policy Chief, via CNN.

German Economy Minister Habeck reiterated this sentiment.

We are in an economic confrontation with Russia, Robert Habeck, Economy Minister of Germany, via CNN.

Germany and several other EU nations have now shifted their energy emphasis to coal in the lead up to winter