‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’ Is in the Works

‘My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3’ , Is in the Works.

'Entertainment Tonight' reports Nia Vardalos shared the news on Instagram.

.

I have an announcement.

We are in Greece, filming 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3,' and thank you so much for the lovely messages of just waiting and everything.

I'm in a little room, getting ready to go down and film, Nia Vardalos, via Instagram.

Vardalos also revealed that she'll be starring in and directing the movie.

.

I'll show you a part of it.

We're filming in the beautiful Plaka of Athens.

Oh, I want to teach you your first Greek word, which is e-skinothétis, and what that means is director.

And guess who the director is?

Me!, Nia Vardalos, via Instagram.

Vardalos also shared a photo with some of her co-stars and said the project is dedicated to the late Michael Constantine who played her father in the films. Friends in real life are why our films are so much fun to make... gathered to honor the memory of Michael Constantine, may he rest in peace, Nia Vardalos, via Instagram.

He had told me he wouldn’t be able to join us for the third film and his wish was that we go on.

I wrote the screenplay to reflect Michael’s decision and will always treasure his last messages to me, hoping we were filming soon, Nia Vardalos, via Instagram.

We miss you Michael, thank you for bringing my words to life with such passion and accuracy, you will always be with us.

, Nia Vardalos, via Instagram.

'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' debuted in 2002 and earned an Oscar nomination for best original screenplay.

'My Big Fat Greek Wedding 2' came out in 2016.

A release date for the third movie has yet to be revealed