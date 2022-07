Susmita Sen in Maldives Vacation, NCB Take Big Action Against Rhea & Brother| TOP 10 NEWS

Hit: The First Case Trailer Launch, Jhanvi's Share Hot Photo In Red Dress, NCB Take Big Action Against Rhea & Brother Showik In Drugs Case, Amitabh Bachchan's Funniest Photo Viral, and more are amongst the top 10 news today.