Starmer: 'The Tory Party is absolutely imploding'

Sir Keir Starmer has been out on a victory lap in Wakefield after his Labour's candidate Simon Lightwood took the seat from the Conservatives in Thursday's by-election.

The Labour leader said the result put his party on track to win the next general election, saying: "The Tory Party is absolutely imploding, they know they're out of ideas and they're out of touch and if they had any decency, they'd get out the way for the next Labour government." Report by Buseld.

