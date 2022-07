Oliver Dowden Resigns After Shocking By-Election Defeats

Conservative co-chair Oliver Dowden has resigned following two by-election defeats.

The Liberal Democrats overturned a huge Tory majority in Tiverton and Honiton in Devon.

It’s their third by-election victory over Boris Johnson’s party in a year.

Report by Chanda.

