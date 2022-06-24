Lake Mead Water Levels Hit Historic Low

NBC News reports that the nation's largest reservoir is now less than 150 feet from reaching "dead pool" status.

Which is when the water is so low that it won't flow downstream.

On June 22, Lake Mead's water levels stood at 1,044.03 feet.

Officials say water levels are at their lowest since the lake was filled in the 1930s.

This is deadly serious stuff.

, Robert Glennon, emeritus professor at the University of Arizona, via NBC News.

In the last two decades, drought conditions exacerbated by climate change have increased the demand for water in the southwestern United States.

Experts say that although the reservoir is at heightened risk of becoming a dead pool.

It is likely that it will take several more years of drought for Lake Mead to reach that point.

This is the 23rd year of drought, and we don't know if it's a 23-year drought, a 50-year drought or maybe it's a 100-year drought.

We just don't know what's going to turn this around.

