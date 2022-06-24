Watch News Call BS on Biden's Gas Lies: Libby Emmons, Jeffrey A. Tucker, David Reaboi | Rubin Report

Dave Rubin of “The Rubin Report” talks to Libby Emmons, Jeffrey A.

Tucker, David Reaboi about the Supreme Court’s breaking decision on Roe v.

Wade and how gas prices and inflation are destroying Biden’s presidency.

First, they discuss a clip of Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm admitting that Biden’s plan to suspend the gas tax won’t actually do that much.

But, Karine Jean-Pierre lies to the press a mere 10 minutes later claiming that the gas tax break will go a long way to lowering US gas prices.

Even Barack Obama knows that a gas tax holiday is a political gimmick.

He made this point clearly in 2008 when he pointed out that giving customers a gas tax break doesn’t do much to help working families.

Former Press Secretary Jen Psaki continually blamed gas prices and rising prices on the Putin price hike caused by the invasion of Ukraine.

This was always a lie as even CNN and Fed Chair Jerome Powell pointed out that inflation was a problem long before Putin invaded Ukraine.

Finally, MSNBC guest Washington Post writer Michelle Singletary has some tone-deaf advice for anyone who is complaining about gas prices and inflation.