Live From America 6.24.22 @11am WE DID IT! YOU CAN'T BEAT GOD! SAVE THE BABIES!!

WE DID IT!

God gave us an opportunity and we took it!

50 years!

- Kerri Lake shuts down CNN - Tulsi Gabbard speaks on Gun Rights win - U.S Senate RINOS vote for gun control and red flag laws - Paul Pelosi charged in DUI - Fed Chair Powell says our debt is now too much - Another major company leaves IL over Dem policies - Brian Kemp to testify against Trump - Exposing more PEDO teachers - Ashli Babbitt's mother comes out swinging - SCOTUS sides with NC voter ID laws!