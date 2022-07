PM speaks of 'good old chinwag' with Prince Charles

Boris Johnson has said he and Prince Charles had a "good old chinwag" during their meeting at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Rwanda, but stopped short of divulging what they discussed.

It comes amid reports that the Prince of Wales has been critical of the governments immigration plan that sees asylum sent to the east African country.

Report by Buseld.

