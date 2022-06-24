'The truth is finally out': Rikki Neave's murderer sentenced

James Watson, 41, a child killer described as a "compulsive liar" and "a sexual predator" by police, has been jailed for a minimum of 15 years for the murder of six-year-old Rikki Neave in 1994.

Former assistant chief constable Paul Fullwood, who led the cold case investigation, said: "For years Watson had hidden away, knowing he was responsible for Rikki's murder and thinking he had got away with it.

But this is no longer the case.

He will spend years behind bars and the truth is finally out." Report by Buseld.

