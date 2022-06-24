Ukraine war: Five things you need to know about the conflict on Friday

From reactions to Ukraine attaining EU membership candidate status to the withdrawal of Kyiv troops from Sievierodonetsk, here are five of the latest developments in the war.
From reactions to Ukraine attaining EU membership candidate status to the withdrawal of Kyiv troops from Sievierodonetsk, here are five of the latest developments in the war.
From the "independence" referendum in Kherson to Ukrainian troops battling encirclement in the Donbas and the detention of a..
From Russian bombardment of Kharkiv said to be 'like Mariupol', to Zelenskyy's charm offensive ahead of an EU summit... five of..