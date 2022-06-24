Polio Virus Is Detected in London Sewage Sample

The rare “national incident” was detected by the London Beckton Sewage Treatment Works during a “routine surveillance.”.

Investigations are underway after several closely-related viruses were found in sewage samples taken between February and May, London Beckton Sewage Treatment Works, Statement, via 'The Washington Post'.

[The detention means that it is likely] there has been some spread between closely-linked individuals in North and East London... , London Beckton Sewage Treatment Works, Statement, via 'The Washington Post'.

... and that they are now shedding the type 2 poliovirus strain in their feces, London Beckton Sewage Treatment Works, Statement, via 'The Washington Post'.

British health authorities described the risk to the public.

[The type 2 poliovirus strain] on rare occasions can cause serious illness, such as paralysis, in people who are not fully vaccinated, British Health Authorities, via 'The Washington Post'.

Vaccine-derived poliovirus is rare and the risk to the public overall is extremely low, Vanessa Saliba, UK Health Security Agency, via 'The Washington Post'.

We are urgently investigating to better understand the extent of this transmission... , Vanessa Saliba, UK Health Security Agency, via 'The Washington Post'.

... and the NHS has been asked to swiftly report any suspected cases.

No cases have been reported or confirmed so far, Vanessa Saliba, UK Health Security Agency, via 'The Washington Post'.

The inspector general of the World Health Organization (WHO) tweeted in response to the news of the discovery.

Surveillance, vaccination and investment to #EndPolio is critical, as the #UK's announcement of environmental #polio samples identified in London sewage reminds us, Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, via 'The Washington Post'.

The Global Polio Eradication Initiative issued a similar statement.

It is important that all countries, in particular those with a high volume of travel and contact with polio-affected countries and areas, , Global Polio Eradication Initiative, via 'The Washington Post'.

... strengthen surveillance in order to rapidly detect any new virus importation and to facilitate a rapid response, Global Polio Eradication Initiative, via 'The Washington Post'