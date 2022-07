First Stream: Taylor Swift Drops New Track 'Carolina', BTS' Jungkook Teams Up With Charlie Puth, Lil Nas X Debuts His BET Diss T

This week, Taylor Swift visits the spot where the crawdads sing, Lil Nas X has some thoughts on an awards snub, and BTS' Jungkook and Charlie Puth team up for new song 'Left and Right.'