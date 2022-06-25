Tribeca Film Festival: Tyler Perry, Roving Woman, Velvet Goldmine, and New Series A League of Their Own Based on the Classic Mov

The Tribeca Festival is more than just film this year, as new television projects get their own time to shine on the red carpet.

Amazon Prime is bringing back the beloved 1992 movie A League of Their Own as a series, with a cast of bold newcomers and some familiar faces, including Abbi Jacobson and D'arcy Carden.

We caught up with one of its stars, Chanté Adams. Meanwhile, Tyler Perry appeared at the festival as part of the Tribeca Talks series in conversation with CBS's Gayle King.

He talked about his life and career and even stopped to take a few pictures with fans.

Of course, Tribeca wouldn't be Tribeca without serving up breakthrough independent films from around the world, and this year was no exception with the premiere of the Polish mystery drama Roving Woman .

We spoke with the film's writer and star, Lena Góra.

Lastly, Tribeca always looks back on poignant films. This year Oscar-nominated, glam rock classic Velvet Goldmine received a special retrospective screening.

The film starring Ewan McGregor and Christian Bale first premiered at Cannes in 1998.

The screening was followed by a panel discussion featuring writer-director Todd Haynes.