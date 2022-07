The Terminal List on Amazon Prime Video with Chris Pratt | Behind the Scenes

It's time to go behind the scenes of the Amazon Prime Video action series The Terminal List, based on the Jack Carr novel.

It stars Chris Pratt, Taylor Kitsch, Constance Wu, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Riley Keough, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Arlo Mertz.

The Terminal List Release Date: July 1, 2022 on Amazon Prime Video