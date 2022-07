21 teens killed in Eastern Cape ‘pens down’ party

A team of experts have been deployed to the Eastern Cape after at least 21 teens were killed in a ‘pens down’ party at a local tavern at the weekend.

Police Minister, General Bheki Cele, on Sunday visited Scenery Park following the tragedy.

Events leading up to the deadly incident are speculative at this stage and remain part of a police investigation.

Police have since registered an inquest into the death of the teenagers.