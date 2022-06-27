Stacey Solomon laughs off pictures of Joe Swash pictured talking to a girl on stag do

Stacey Solomon has took to her instagram to break her silence on her fiancé Joe Swash’s stag do, laughing off photos of the TV presenter chatting to a girl.
In the pictures, Stacey posed in a casual white outfit alongside her baby daughter Rose and dog Theo.
Joe and his gang are living their best lives in Ibiza, celebrating his upcoming marriage to Loose Woman Stacey Solomon
The couple, who got engaged in 2020, are due to tie the knot at their Pickle Cottage mansion next month in front of their nearest..