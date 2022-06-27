Live From America 6.27.22 @11am DEMS ARE MAD, DESPERATE AND MELTING DOWN!

Dems plan to destroy the Republican party from the inside with sleepers - Instagram censored me over the most obvious thing - The left is melting down after 3 major wins last week - Celebrities are denouncing their citizenship but not leaving - Insurrection by Dem definition happened all weekend - Nancy Pelosi assaults a child - A Red Wave is coming and it's bigger than you think it is - Biden is corrupting our military to use against Americans - 40K unvaxxed soldiers are on the chopping block - Who is Rachel Powell?

Biden weak on world stage once again - Another major food plant shut down - Mark Brnovich tells voters to "Shut the Hell up" - Pride month will now be known as Pro-Life month!