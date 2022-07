Tennis fans upbeat at the start of Wimbledon fortnight

Tennis fans were upbeat, despite the typical British wet weather, for the start of Wimbledon.

Some people arrived at SW19 before the weekend in order to get tickets, and others queued from 6am on Monday to get theirs.

Report by Blairm.

