Rudy Giuliani Gets Slapped While Campaigning for His Son

CBS News reports former Mayor of New York City Rudy Giuliani was slapped in a supermarket while campaigning for his son.

Giuliani says the man who slapped him was an employee of the store who was angry due to the recent Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v.

Wade.

Authorities say the incident occurred just before 3:30 p.m.

At a ShopRite store in Staten Island.

Giuliani, 78, said he was slapped so hard that he nearly lost his balance.

All of a sudden, I felt this tremendous slap on my back or banging on my back.

, Rudy Giuliani, via CBS New York.

I didn't know what it was.

There were curse words and kinda threats.

It seemed to have to do with abortion, you know, with the fact that he thinks women are gonna die.

He looked either inebriated or under the influence of drugs, and he wouldn't stop ... , Rudy Giuliani, via CBS New York.

... so a number of the security people came over, they restrained him, and I said call the police.

Soon after the alleged altercation, Giuliani's son Andrew, who is campaigning for governor of New York, tweeted, "MAKE NEW YORK SAFE AGAIN!"