Liz Truss: Changes to NI Protocol are legal and necessary

Speaking in the House of Commons, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss insists the government's plan to unilaterally change the Northern Ireland Protocol are "both legal and necessary", despite criticism from her own back benchers.

Former minister Andrew Mitchell criticises the bill, saying it "brazenly breaks a solemn international treaty" and "trashes" the UK's international reputation and risks a trade war with the EU.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn