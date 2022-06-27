Billie Joe Armstrong Threatens To Renounce US Citizenship

CNN reports Billy Joe Armstrong, the famed frontman of Green Day, .

Recently told fans that he will renounce his citizenship in the United States after the Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v.

Wade.

While performing at London Stadium on June 24, Armstrong voiced his frustration with his country of origin.

.

F*** America.

, Billie Joe Armstrong, to fans at London Stadium, via CNN.

I’m f***ing renouncing my citizenship.

, Billie Joe Armstrong, to fans at London Stadium, via CNN.

I’m f***ing coming here.

, Billie Joe Armstrong, to fans at London Stadium, via CNN.

Armstrong continued his rant, saying there's “too much f***ing stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f***ing excuse for a country.”.

You’re going to get a lot more of me in the coming days.

, Billie Joe Armstrong, to fans at London Stadium, via CNN.

Armstrong was just one of many artists who have voiced their discontent with the United States since the overturning of Roe v.

Wade.

At Britain's Glastonbury Festival Phoebe Bridgers led a “F*** the Supreme Court” chant.

Kenrick Lamar ended his set with a chant of “Godspeed for women’s rights, they judge you, they judge Christ,” while adorning a crown of bloody thorns