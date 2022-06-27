Firework Tips for Safely Celebrating the 4th of July at Home

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) reports that more fires are caused on July 4 than any other day of the year.

Over half of those fires are caused by fireworks.

Firework-related injuries are also common on Independence Day.

Here are some tips provided by This Old House to help you have a safe and fun 4th of July.

Designate a responsible, sober adult to be in charge of the fireworks.

Read all warning and safety labels and only buy fireworks from a licensed dealer.

Don't combine multiple fireworks together to light at the same time, and stay away from illegal fireworks as well.

Be aware of and adhere to state laws and regulations.

Have water close by just in case you need to put out a fire.

Shoot off fireworks on level, solid ground and use lighters instead of matches.

Pay attention to your surroundings and keep children away.

Be prepared to tend to any injuries.

Have a safe and happy Independence Day!