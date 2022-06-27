Live From America 6.27.22 @5pm WE HAVE TO KEEP PUSHING! DON'T EVEN THINK ABOUT LETTING UP NOW!

The View and Dem politicians are in panic mode - Happy Pro Life Month!

- Another huge win by SCOTUS ruling today makes us 4 for 5!

- Democrat judges temporarily block abortion trigger laws - Hate Crimes are occurring against Christians because of hateful Democrat leadership - New leaked voicemail from Joe Biden to Hunter Biden - The SHAMuary 6th committee makes surprise announcement - Maya Flores responds to Nancy Pelosi elbowing her daughter - Rising list of companies willing to pay for you to murder your baby - The left is falling into their own trap they laid for themselves.