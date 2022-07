Live with Tina Peters: The Left Will Resort to Dirty Tricks, We Will Win Anyway!

Clerk Tina Peters, Gold Star Mom and American hero, joins the show this evening to recount the disgusting moves by deep state operatives to attack her and her family while defaming her for standing for the American people.

The election in Colorado is tomorrow and EVERY freedom loving American needs to show up and vote tomorrow.

We will take back our country this year no matter what!

Go to www.tinapetersforcolorado.com