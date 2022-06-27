Comirnaty Is Approved and Made To Take Out Military

On today’s Dr. Jane Ruby Show, Dr. Jane shows you how Comirnaty, the approved Pfizer bioweapon shots are actually being made in U.S. manufacturing plants and the proof in the package insert that the formula is different from the Pfizer-BioNTech version forced on the public but also engineered to be more lethal which is why it is now showing up on U.

S.

Military bases, and the second segment features a must see interview with Israeli scientist, electrical engineer, microscopy expert and nanotech specialist, Simon Yanowitz who reveals that body temperature results in rapid self assembly of circuitry in all of the C19 shot vials, and the show wraps with a special expose of babies and toddlers that were shot up in 2021, long before FDA authorizations and their injuries and deaths were scrubbed from VAERS.

Truth in Medicine.