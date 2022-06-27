Jason Schwartzman Joins ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ | THR News

Jason Schwartzman is the latest star to join ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’.

In the prequel, Schwartzman will play Lucretius “Lucky” Flickerman, the host of the 10th Hunger Games.