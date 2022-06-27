Jason Schwartzman Joins ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ | THR News

Jason Schwartzman is the latest star to join ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’.
In the prequel, Schwartzman will play Lucretius “Lucky” Flickerman, the host of the 10th Hunger Games.
Schafer will play Tigris Snow, Coriolanus’ cousin and confidant in 'The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.'