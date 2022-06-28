POWERFUL! LIVE Interview Premiere- Bill Federer: God's Hand In History

On of our absolute favorite interviews YET!
If you want to walk away feeling empowered and STRENGTHENED in your faith, rights, and ready to take on tyranny- buckle up and join us as we interview one of America's leading Christian historians WILLIAM J.
FEDERER!
You are not going to want to miss this fast-paced, power-packed hour!
Bill is a nationally known speaker, best-selling author, and president of Amerisearch, Inc., a publishing company dedicated to researching America's noble heritage.
Throughout our interview we sat, spell-bound, intently absorbing each new piece to history's puzzle.
Read More about Bill in the Resistance Chicks' article here: