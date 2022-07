Punjab: Cop shoots unarmed civilian in thigh in Dera bassi; ASI suspended | Oneindia News *News

In Punjab, a police party had allegedly opened fire after it was challenged by some youths refusing to allow the police to conduct a search at a check-post at Habetpur in Dera Bassi.

The in-charge of the Mubarikpur police post, Assistant Sub-Inspector Balwinder Singh, has been suspended for allegedly firing at the youth.

#DeraBassi #PunjabPolice #ASI