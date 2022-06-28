Live From America 6.28.22 @11am THEIR GOAL IS TO JAIL THEIR POLITICAL OPPONENTS! COMMUNISM IS HERE!

Kari Lake destroys Fox News' Bret Baier - Pelosi and the SHAMuary 6th committee trying to hide the truth - Sgt.

At Arms Stenger found dead - Trump election lawyer ambushed by the FBI - AZ forensic audit reveals Trump won AZ in a landslide - More lefty judges block state abortion ban - Elizabeth Pocahontas Warren suggests abortion tents on national park property - CDC EXPOSED!

- Biden wants to purchase oil from our enemies as Macron tells him no!

- Facebook and Instagram removing content, but not what you think!

- Join us today for Coffee Talk Tuesdays on Telegram!