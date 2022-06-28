Mary Mara, ‘ER’ Actress, Dead at 61

Mara's death was confirmed by her manager, Craig Dorfman.

Mary was one of the finest actresses I ever met.

I still remember seeing her onstage in 1992 in ‘Mad Forest’ off Broadway.

She was electric, funny, and a true individual.

Everyone loved her.

She will be missed, Craig Dorfman, Mary Mara's manager, via statement.

New York State Police report they responded to a call on June 26 for a "possible drowning." .

Upon arriving on the scene, they “discovered a female deceased in the St.

Lawrence River.”.

The preliminary investigation suggests the victim drowned while swimming, New York State Police, via press release.

No signs of foul play were apparent.

An autopsy is to be performed by the Jefferson County Medical Examiner's Office.

Mara's list of TV credits include appearances on shows such as 'ER,' 'Ray Donovan,' 'Dexter,' 'The Practice,' 'Star Trek: Enterprise' and 'Nash Bridges.'.

Her film credits include 'Mr. Saturday Night,' 'Love Potion #9' and 'Break Even.'