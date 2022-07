Deliverance: Be Set Free! with Ps. Pam Strickler, Part 2

Do you want to learn how to minister deliverance in the power and authority that the Lord Jesus operated in and bestowed on you?

Pastor Pam Strickler has set the oppressed free over many years, and now shares with us how to do the same effectively!

Become grounded in your authority as a believer, and learn to fulfill the Lord’s mandate: to free the captives and destroy the works of the enemy!