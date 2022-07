Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem Chapter 2 | Official Trailer

Watch the official trailer for the Peacock soap opera Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem Chapter 2.

It stars Deidre Hall, Drake Hogestyn, James Reynolds, Stephen Nichols, Mary Beth Evans, Drake Hogestyn and Christopher Sean.

Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem Chapter 2 Release Date: July 11, 2022 on Peacock