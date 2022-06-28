California to Distribute 'Inflation Relief' Checks to Millions of Residents

On June 26, California lawmakers and Governor Gavin Newsom reached a budget deal to distribute "inflation relief" checks to about 23 million residents.

The checks of up to $1,050 are part of a $17 billion relief package that will also suspend sales tax on diesel fuel.

The relief plan also includes additional aid to help people with the rising cost of rent and utility bills.

The announcement comes as drivers in California face the highest gasoline prices in the United States.

As of June 27, the average price for a gallon of gas in California was $6.32, approximately 29% higher than the national average.

CBS reports that the relief checks will be based on income, tax-filing status and household size.

Single taxpayers earning less that $75,000 a year will receive $350 per taxpayer.

Couples who file jointly and earn less than $150,000 a year will receive $350 per taxpayer.

Those with dependents will also receive an additional $350.

According to local station KCRA, the relief checks are expected to be sent via direct deposit or debit cards by late October