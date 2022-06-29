Summer Beauty Buys to Nourish Your Hair

Time to talk summer hair, and one brand we love is Hair Food.

They believe what you put on your hair is as important as what you eat, and their mission is simple: Nourish your hair like you nourish your body.

And the brand is inspired by clean, simple, kitchen-crafted recipes, full of the nourishing ingredients you want and none of the things you don't.

Each of their blends has a crafted recipe to cleanse and nourish your hair without sulfates, dyes, or parabens, designed to protect color-treated hair.

All of their products are PETA and cruelty-free.

Here are a few to try.