Ukraine: People missing after shopping centre missile strike

Survivors of yesterday's missile strike on a shopping centre in central Ukraine have described to ITV News how they crawled through flames to safety.

At least 20 others did not make it out alive.

That figure could more than double.

Over 30 people are still missing.

For one mother whose daughter has disappeared without trace, the not knowing is unbearable.

Russia insists it was targetting a nearby store of weapons and ammunition in Kremenchuk - not the shopping centre.

Report by Jonesia.

