Lorraine Kelly pays tribute to Dame Deborah James

Today’s Lorraine was specially dedicated to friend of the show Dame Deborah James, following her very sad passing yesterday after a five year battle with Bowel Cancer.

Lorraine began: “We’re gonna celebrate, we’re gonna celebrate her life.

It seems really strange, because we knew this was coming, but you kind of don’t think it’s actually going to happen because she’s bounced back so often."