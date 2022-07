Ian Blackford makes case for Scottish independence at PMQs

The SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford has made the case for Scottish independence in the Commons the day after Nicola Sturgeon set the date of 19th October 2023 for a second referendum on Scotland’s future.

Mr Blackford took on Deputy PM Dominic Raab at PMQs, filling in for Boris Johnson who is at the NATO Summit in Madrid.

Report by Jonesia.

