Who is Neymar?

Neymar Jr is a Brazilian professional footballer who currently plays for Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain.

The son of a footballer, Neymar was born in February 1992 in Mogi das Cruzes, São Paulo, Brazil.

As a child, he loved street football and futsal.

His junior career began at the age of 11 with Santos FC.

It was at this club where he began his senior career too, playing 230 professional games and scoring 138 goals.

Having quickly become a sensation in his country, he was called up to the Brazilian national team aged just 17.

In 2013, the star moved to Europe to join Spanish giant, FC Barcelona, where he formed a formidable front three with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

During his time here, he scored 105 goals in 186 games, winning the La Liga title twice, the Uefa Champions League and the FIFA Club World Cup to name but a few.

In 2017, the Brazilian switched Spain for France and signed for Paris Saint-Germain in a move which broke the world football transfer record.

Aside from football, Neymar has been delving into the world of NFTs.

