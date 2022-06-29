Housing Prices Stay Hot in the United States, But Momentum Could Be Slowing

CNN reports recent data shows housing prices in the United States have continued their hot streak, but the market could soon even out.

In April 2022, housing in the United States was 20.4% more expensive than the year prior.

Though experts say recent trends show a housing market in transition.

Back in April, things were still quite strong.

, Laila Assanie, senior business economist at Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, via CNN.

Home sales were robust, prices were rising quite rapidly, demand was strong... , Laila Assanie, senior business economist at Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, via CNN.

... and many of the builders were seeing their homes sell for more than the asking price.

, Laila Assanie, senior business economist at Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, via CNN.

April's index shows the first time month-over-month gains slowed down since November 2021.

The [housing] market has cooled down, and it’s normalizing.

, Laila Assanie, senior business economist at Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, via CNN.

Signs of a tipping point toward a greater balance between buyers and sellers are increasing... , Selma Hepp, deputy chief economist at CoreLogic, via CNN.

... albeit only compared to some of the most competitive conditions since the early 2000s.

, Selma Hepp, deputy chief economist at CoreLogic, via CNN