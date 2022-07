AOC & Stephen Colbert LOVE Telling Big Fat Lies! | Louder with Crowder

Stephen Colbert said something funny when he told AOC to run for president.

He wasn't joking, but we're laughing at both of them.

Also, the J6 committee presented explosive testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson, and it was explosive all right.

It blew up in their smug Never-Trumper faces!

We explain how.

And Elmo got stabbed with a needle on Sesame Street.

#AOC #StephenColbert #J6