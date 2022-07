PM meets Turkish president Erdoğan at NATO Summit

Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on day two of the NATO summit in Madrid.

The Turkish president has U-turned on his opposition to Sweden and Finland joining NATO, paving the way for the two Nordic countries to join the military alliance.

Report by Jonesia.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn