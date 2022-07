Why healthy soil matters now more than ever | Jane Zelikova

From nourishing our foods to storing massive amounts of carbon, soil is teeming with diverse microbial life that could slow global warming.

Climate change scientist Jane Zelikova calls for agricultural practices that protect Earth's soil by growing climate-adapted crops that don't mess with the microbes.

"Soils are the literal foundation of life on this planet -- the reason that we eat and the climate solution just waiting to be unlocked," she says.