Live From America 6.29.22 @11am IT'S TIME TO MAKE AMERICA GODLY AGAIN!

New footage of Ben Bergquam vs the Mexican Cartels - LFA TV and New Features - Surprise!
The SHAMuary 6th defendant lied under oath more than once - Bret Baier is having a bad week - Trump endorsements win big in IL - NY votes Zeldin over Giulianni - Lauren Boebert wins big - One step closer to WW3 - CDC puts out Covid vaccine propaganda on Sesame St - More companies leaving blue states for red pastures - AZ Legislature passes amazing school choice bill - Another SCOTUS win!
- The Devil has something he'd like to say!