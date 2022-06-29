Man Tries to Stop Son From Being Arrested Using Excavator

A Vermont man dug himself into trouble after attempting to use an excavator to stop police from arresting his 24-year-old son for assault and burglary charges.

The man operating the excavator, identified as Wayne Tallman, has been charged with reckless endangerment and aggravated assault, while his wife faces charges for impeding an officer.

