Serena Williams Loses to Harmony Tan in First-Round Wimbledon Match

On June 28, Williams returned to singles tennis after being absent for a year.

She took on Harmony Tan of France at Wimbledon but endured a 5-7 6-1 6-7 (7-10) first-round loss.

Today I gave all I could do, you know, today.

Maybe tomorrow I could have gave more.

Maybe a week ago I could have gave more.

But today was what I could do, Serena Williams, via ESPN.

At some point, you have to be able to be OK with that.

And that's all I can do.

I can't change time or anything, so, that's all I could do on this particular day, Serena Williams, via ESPN.

CNN reports Williams was later asked if this would be her final Wimbledon match.

That's a question I can't answer.

Like, I don't know.

I feel like, you know, I don't know.

Who knows?

Who knows where I'll pop up, Serena Williams, via ESPN.

Tan, who is ranked 115th in the world, later revealed that "when I saw the draw, I was really scared.".

It’s Serena Williams – she’s a legend.

I was like, ‘Oh my god, how can I play?’ And if I can win one game or two games, it’s really good for me, Harmony Tan, via CNN.

For my first Wimbledon – it’s wow.

Just wow, Harmony Tan, via CNN