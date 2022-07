SpaceX SES-22 Launch | LIVE

SpaceX is targeting Wednesday, June 29 for launch of SES-22 to a geosynchronous transfer orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida.

The two-hour launch window opens at 5:04 p.m.

After stage separation, the first stage will land on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship, which will be stationed in the Atlantic Ocean.

We will go live ~10 minutes prior to launch.