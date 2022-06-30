The Just Shall Live By Faith – Habakkuk 1-3June 29, 2022

What do you do when life does not make sense?

Habakkuk gives the answer – Trust God!

Can be a simplistic answer to lifes deeply complicated pains and problems. However, we will never be able to fully understand the problem of pain, evil in this cursed world.

There will be times in life we must, like Habakkuk, simply rest in the fact that God is in control.

He is Good, He loves you, and will never leave you or forsake you.

That is the place of sweet peace – trusting and obeying Jesus is the place of deep rest and peace for our souls.