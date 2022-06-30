Volkswagen Golf R “20 Years“ - Interior Design

To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Golf R, Volkswagen is launching the Golf R “20 Years” as an exclusive special-edition model.

The production period limited to approximately one year makes the special-edition model a collector’s item as soon as it rolls off the production line.

Like all premium performance models of the Volkswagen R with their increased power, the Golf R has its roots on the race track and stands for the transfer of innovative technologies to series production.

Fan communities around the world are enthralled by the expressive design and enhanced performance.

The new Golf R “20 Years” is now available to order with prices starting from 59,995 euros in Germany.